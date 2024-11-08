Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) COO Sells $1,745,000.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,669.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Woodward Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.45. 499,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.
Woodward Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.
Several research firms have commented on WWD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.
Woodward Company Profile
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
