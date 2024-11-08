Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) COO Sells $1,745,000.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,669.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Woodward Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.45. 499,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.31 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 359.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 70,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 54,787 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WWD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.