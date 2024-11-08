Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

WK stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.00. 473,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,657. Workiva has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,767,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 58.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,642,000 after purchasing an additional 492,945 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 2.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Workiva by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

