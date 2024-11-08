Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 17002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Xander Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

