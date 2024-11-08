Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 164,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 48,466 shares.The stock last traded at $55.66 and had previously closed at $55.57.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

