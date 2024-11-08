Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.89 and last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 432227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

