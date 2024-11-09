16,838 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $238.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.79 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

