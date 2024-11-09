1,787 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Acquired by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.50. 194,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day moving average is $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $119.12 and a 1-year high of $169.10.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

