235,928 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 235,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.