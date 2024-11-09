4,233 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,402,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 220,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.