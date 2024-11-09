4,233 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,402,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 220,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
