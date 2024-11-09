5th Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 2.7% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,511,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,693,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,876,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $155.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

