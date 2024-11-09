5th Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after purchasing an additional 497,543 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,210 shares of company stock worth $31,040,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $234.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.76 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.