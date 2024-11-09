A10 Networks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

A10 Networks has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.