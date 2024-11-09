Able Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $296.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $214.06 and a twelve month high of $297.37. The company has a market capitalization of $445.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

