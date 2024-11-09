Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.15 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,252 shares of company stock worth $89,383,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.13 and a 200 day moving average of $332.47. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $234.15 and a one year high of $393.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.49.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

