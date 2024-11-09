Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New $211,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.
Starbucks Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.55. 6,118,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,210,329. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.88%.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
