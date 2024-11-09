Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Acushnet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $53.68 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

