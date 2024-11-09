Advanced Drainage Systems Announces 14% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

HILLIARD, Ohio – (November 8, 2024) – Leading provider of innovative water management solutions, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), has disclosed the approval of a quarterly cash dividend by its Board of Directors. The dividend stands at $0.16 per share, signifying a 14% rise compared to the previous year’s dividend.

Get alerts:

President and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Drainage Systems, Scott Barbour, stated, “Today’s dividend announcement is predicated on the strength of our balance sheet, formidable cash generation, and ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Our strong financial performance and operational excellence initiatives provide us with the confidence and financial flexibility to return excess cash to our shareholders while simultaneously continuing to strategically invest in our business.”

The cash dividend of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be disbursed on December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the closing of business on December 2, 2024.

Advanced Drainage Systems, a pioneer in manufacturing stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions, manages water resources worldwide. With subsidiaries like Infiltrator Water Technologies under its wing, ADS delivers superior products for various markets including commercial, residential, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Certain statements within the press release may be deemed forward-looking statements, founded on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding the business and operations. Factors such as market fluctuations, competition, climate change, and regulatory changes could impact actual results.

Investors are advised against undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such statements unless required by law.

For further details, please contact:

Michael Higgins

VP, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

(614) 658-0050

[email protected]

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Advanced Drainage Systems’s 8K filing here.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also