Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Advanced Drainage Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $136.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average is $159.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $184.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

