AIA Group Ltd Has $1.48 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.64.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $613.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.03 and its 200-day moving average is $551.60. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.