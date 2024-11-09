Airbnb’s (ABNB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.26.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $12.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,189,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,534. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average of $137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

