Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.45, Zacks reports. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.20) earnings per share. Allbirds updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allbirds Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of BIRD stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,432. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $29,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $522,432. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,742 shares of company stock worth $68,404 over the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

