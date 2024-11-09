Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.22.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIF traded up C$2.49 on Friday, reaching C$56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,570. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.12. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$59.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$59,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Also, Director William Brennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

