Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.550-4.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ameren also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.850-5.050 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. 2,268,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,171. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

