Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.92. Ameren also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.690 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

NYSE:AEE traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,171. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

