American Resources (AREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). American Resources had a negative net margin of 332.74% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Resources Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.17. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.86.
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
