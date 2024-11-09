American Resources (AREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). American Resources had a negative net margin of 332.74% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.17. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on American Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AREC

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.