AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMN. William Blair lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 29.0 %

Shares of AMN traded down $11.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,472,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 124.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 272.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.