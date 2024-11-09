Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading 1.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77. 203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.68.

About Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

