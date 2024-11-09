Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 549.60 ($7.15) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.03). Approximately 216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.90).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 549.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 563.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,243.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a GBX 11.90 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Andrews Sykes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,341.46%.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

