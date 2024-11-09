AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. AppLovin updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP traded up $43.48 on Friday, reaching $290.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,031,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,833. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $292.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,067,216.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

