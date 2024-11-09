Assetmark Inc. Has $766.49 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $766,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $211.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.40 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

