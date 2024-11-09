Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $87,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $168.79 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

