Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.050-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atmos Energy also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.05-7.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.94.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.19. The stock had a trading volume of 801,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,664. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.80. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $110.40 and a 52 week high of $145.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

