Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. Atmos Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.050-7.250 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.94.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.19. The stock had a trading volume of 801,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $110.40 and a 52 week high of $145.27.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.87%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.