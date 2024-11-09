Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 11% Higher After Strong Earnings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) shot up 11% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.35. 1,352,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,591,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 24.31%.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.