B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $448.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

B2Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.93. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

