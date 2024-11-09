Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “underperformer” rating and issued a $1.60 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,644. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $404.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 357.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 190,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

