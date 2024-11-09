BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Shares Down 3% – What’s Next?

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.53 and last traded at C$10.57. 10,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 80,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.28.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

