Bank of America Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.5 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.28. 3,112,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $868,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 255,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

