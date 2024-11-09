Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 7,960,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 21,090,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.