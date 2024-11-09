Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Rating Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

NYSE BBWI traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 9,932,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,995,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,322,000 after buying an additional 1,683,160 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,871,000 after buying an additional 1,547,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 723.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,167,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 1,025,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

