Beauty Health (SKIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Price Performance

SKIN stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company has a market cap of $202.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beauty Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 40,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $43,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 5,921,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,510.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.