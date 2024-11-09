Benchmark Downgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACLS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,446. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $81.47 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

