Benchmark Raises IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $22.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get IonQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.89.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). IonQ had a negative net margin of 525.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,875 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $115,735.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 638,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,001.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,331 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in IonQ by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 12.4% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 4,824.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.