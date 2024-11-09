Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Berry had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Berry’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Berry Stock Down 10.1 %
Berry stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.88.
Berry Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
