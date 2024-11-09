Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Berry had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Berry’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Berry Stock Down 10.1 %

Berry stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Berry

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $211,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,939.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRY

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.