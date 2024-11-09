Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys 989 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after buying an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after acquiring an additional 173,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.85 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 39.70%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

