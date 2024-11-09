BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 44.47 and a current ratio of 44.47. The stock has a market cap of $741.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $12.43.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.32%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -272.00%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock TCP Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $227,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,153.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $227,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,153.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,077.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $381,875 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.