Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BPMC. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $100.83. 625,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 0.59. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

