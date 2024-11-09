Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 1,885,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,057,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Borr Drilling Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 423,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

