Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.21 and a fifty-two week high of $551.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

