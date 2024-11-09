Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,447 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 18.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average is $117.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

